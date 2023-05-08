50 Cent with special guest Busta Rhymes

- Date/time: July 27th, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
- Phone: (317) 776-8181
- Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060
- Web: More Info
Join 50 Cent at Ruoff Music Center with special guest Busta Rhymes on July 27, 2023. Tickets go on sale May 12th at 10 AM EST. You can find tickets HERE.
