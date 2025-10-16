Halloween Night • Indiana State Fairgrounds • Free Admission

Join us for one of Central Indiana’s favorite community traditions — the 29th Annual Safe Night Halloween Trunk or Treat!

This year, more than 3,000 children are expected to celebrate Halloween in a fun, safe, and family-friendly environment at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Bring the kids, dress up, and enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with candy, costumes, music, and memories! Your support helps keep this FREE community event alive for families across Indiana.