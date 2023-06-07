Shaggy and TLC Ticket Giveaway!

Stop by Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse to win Coors Light Party Deck passes to TLC & Shaggy at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, June 24th!

Multi-GRAMMY Award winning supergroup TLC and multi-GRAMMY Award winning Jamaican icon Shaggy, will join forces to bring decades of their most beloved hits to Ruoff Music Center with TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023. The star-studded tour will also feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

Address: 2430 E 146th St, Carmel, IN 46033

Date: June 10

Time: 9pm – 10pm