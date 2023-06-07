Shaggy and TLC Ticket Giveaway!

- Date/time: June 10th
- Venue: Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
- Address: 2430 E 146th St,, Carmel, IN, 46033
Stop by Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse to win Coors Light Party Deck passes to TLC & Shaggy at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, June 24th!
Multi-GRAMMY Award winning supergroup TLC and multi-GRAMMY Award winning Jamaican icon Shaggy, will join forces to bring decades of their most beloved hits to Ruoff Music Center with TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023. The star-studded tour will also feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.
Address: 2430 E 146th St, Carmel, IN 46033
Date: June 10
Time: 9pm – 10pm
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
-
Scheduled Sex Works
-
Indiana State fair releases first wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concert lineup
-
Amp Harris Celeb BBall Game 2011 [1]
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?