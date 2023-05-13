Back To Events

106.7 WTLC – Janet Jackson Ticket Giveaway!

Add to Calendar
janet
  • Date/time: May 20th
  • Venue: The Bulldog Bar & Lounge
  • Address: 5380 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46220
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

May 20th TICKET STOP at THE BULLDOG BAR & LOUNGE!

WTLC and Coors Light from have teamed up to give you a chance to win Coors Light Party Deck passes to JANET JACKSON at the Ruoff Music Center! 

The Bulldog | Bar, Social House & Lounge in Indianapolis, IN (bulldogbr.com)

Location: The Bulldog Bar & Lounge

Address: 5380 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Time: 9pm-10pm

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending Now
Close