106.7 WTLC – Janet Jackson Ticket Giveaway!

- Date/time: May 20th
- Venue: The Bulldog Bar & Lounge
- Address: 5380 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46220
May 20th TICKET STOP at THE BULLDOG BAR & LOUNGE!
WTLC and Coors Light from have teamed up to give you a chance to win Coors Light Party Deck passes to JANET JACKSON at the Ruoff Music Center!
The Bulldog | Bar, Social House & Lounge in Indianapolis, IN (bulldogbr.com)
Time: 9pm-10pm
