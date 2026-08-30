Listen Live
Close
Sports

The Fumble: Enes Kanter's Ejection, 49ers Owner's Prostitution Arrest

The Fumble: Enes Kanter’s WNBA Ejection, 49ers Owner’s Prostitution Arrest, & More

Debating the week's latest news in sports culture.

Published on August 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland: Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
WNBA: AUG 23 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The WNBA’s trans women-in-sports debate continues.

Enes Kanter has been attempting to troll his way into a roster spot to test the WNBA’s patience, which has led to a spat with Natasha Cloud that got him ejected, and Cameron Brink calling him “a piece of sh-t.”

The Fumble co-hosts are breaking down Kanter’s stunts and are especially upset that he’s doing it at such an integral time of the league’s growth.

“The idea that he would target women in the WNBA, just as they’re getting their bearings, just as they’ve begun to soar and be compensated adequately to take this moment and to make it about yourself and whatever agenda you’re trying to push… I don’t respect it at all,” said Rodney.

It may only be preseason, but the San Francisco 49ers are going through it. Deebo Samuel’s surprise comeback, Kyle Shanahan’s car accident, and now owner Jed York getting arrested during a prostitution sting.

The jokes have been plentiful, sure, but not at the expense that he should face any real consequences, leading to The Fumble co-hosts to speak on if prostitution should be legal.

And for Rodney, “if you’re a feminist, you really should be in support of prostitution, and I’m a feminist. I’m not a John, but I do support a woman’s right to make money off of her body.”

He also says that York deserves some empathy because he’s going through a divorce, adding he’s “probably downtrodden and this space probably made him feel like a king to a degree.”

For this week’s guest, we chopped it up with Olympic great Justin Gatlin on all things track, Sha’carri Richardson and Noah Lyles.

The Fumble: Enes Kanter’s WNBA Ejection, 49ers Owner’s Prostitution Arrest, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Wyclef Jean Breaks Down Creole Language and Culture: ‘It’s Like Gumbo’

Comments
Lauryn Hill 'Diaspora Calling' Merch Pop-Up & Signing Event In London
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean Reunite for ‘The Score’ Celebration in the U.K.

Comments
2026 This Is About Humanity Soiree
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Man Arrested After Break-In at Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills Mansion

Comments
We Them One's Comedy Tour - Atlanta, GA
18 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Mike Epps Weekend Recap: The Biggest Moments You Missed

Comments
Local  |  Renuka Kadakia

Police search for person of interest after Martinsville homicide

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Red Panda Dies at Indianapolis Zoo

Comments
News  |  Joe Jurado

Congress Struggling To Find Plan For Keeping Social Security Solvent 

Comments
Crime  |  Zack Linly

Illinois Man Indicted For Allegedly Threatening Friend Of Nolan Wells

Comments
4 Items
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

The 2026 US Open Is Here, And These Are The Moments We’re Watching

Comments
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Brandy And Sy’Rai Smith Bring Mother-Daughter Style To The US Open

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close