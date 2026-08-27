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Baddest Teacher Baes In The Game (Back-To-School Edition)

No Baddie Left Behind! A Back-To-School Gallery Of Teacher Baes Who Enrich Young Minds While Making The World A Better Place

Let us educate you with our gallery of the baddest teacher baes in the game

Published on August 26, 2026
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No baddie left behind!

A smiling teacher wearing a yellow cardigan stands in front of a classroom welcome sign that reads "Welcome to Ms.Bryant's 5th grade ELA Classroom where stellar readers thrive".
Source: IG: @chelseavanesss

In honor of Back-To-School SZN, we’re celebrating the baddest (and brightest) teacher baes who enrich young minds as the most underpaid, underfunded, and unappreciated professionals in the country.

Blessed with extraordinary levels of patience and understanding, these selfless stunners deserve all of the flowers, apples, online love, and praise as dynamic difference-makers in the classroom.

Without amazing teachers being real-life superheroes, we wouldn’t have talented creatives like Felicia Pride as the Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer of the highly anticipated A Different World sequel series on Netflix.

Devoted to telling resonant stories of the often overlooked, the famed writer, producer, director, and founder continues to thrive in media and entertainment with the premiere of the buzziest Black-led series of the year steadily approaching.

“Y’all! I am still over here processing,” she wrote in a lengthly Instagram post. “Still. Like I would never have thought in my WILDEST dreams. A DIFFERENT WORLD helped raised me literally. When Mommy and I moved back to Baltimore, just us, after school, while she was working, I would watch my fav episodes (that I recorded on VHS). The students at Hillman were my friends while I was trying to make some. They taught me how to be okay with being myself, how to excel, forgive, apologize, oh and how to step! Forever indebted.

So much gratitude to the ICON Debbie Allen, who called me and brought me into this project knowing I could do it before I did. Thanks to our partners at Netflix and our EP team.

To my work husband Des Moran… you are EVERYTHING and we did it Joe! And to our ALL BLACK writers room who are pouring their energy, experiences, and craft into these stories.

So excited about our amazingly talented powerhouse cast. Superstars and legends. And thank you to our awesome crew! Can’t wait to keep going…”

Check out the trailer below:

How are you welcoming teachers back to school? Tell us down below and enjoy our latest gallery of the baddest teacher baes in the game on the flip.

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No Baddie Left Behind! A Back-To-School Gallery Of Teacher Baes Who Enrich Young Minds While Making The World A Better Place was originally published on bossip.com

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