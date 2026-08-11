OnlyFelons: Courtney Clenny Pleads To Manslaughter For Killing Black Boyfriend Christian Obumseli

Clenney has long maintained that she killed Obumseli in self-defense, claiming she threw a kitchen knife at him from roughly 10 feet away during a confrontation. But the medical examiner’s findings reportedly didn’t exactly line up with that story. The three-inch downward wound to Obumseli’s shoulder was ruled a homicide and considered inconsistent with Clenney’s account. Meanwhile, prosecutors described the couple’s relationship as extremely volatile, with allegations of escalating violence between them. Clenney’s attorneys planned to argue that Obumseli had been abusive, while his family has consistently rejected that characterization and maintained that he was the victim.