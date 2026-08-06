The Core Four of 'Love Island USA' Season 8 Reunite at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood, Brinity Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Love Island USA has become a star-making platform, with its latest stars dominating the event.

The 'core four' finalists from Season 8 stole the spotlight with their striking fashion and beauty looks.

The event signals that the Love Island villa is just the beginning for these rising stars.

Love Island USA has become one of television’s biggest star-making machines, which was further proven at Variety’s 2026 Power of Young Hollywood event.

Source: Michael Buckner/Gilbert Flores

The annual celebration honors a new generation of entertainers making waves across film, television and music.

Grammy-nominated singers Tate McRae and Sombr, along with actors Tyriq Withers and Malachi Barton, were among this year’s honorees.

Source: Michael Buckner / Variety

Held Aug. 5 in Los Angeles, the event recognized rising talent shaping the future of Hollywood. Withers accepted the New Leading Man Award following a breakout run that included Atlanta, Tell Me Lies, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Him, and Reminders of Him.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Even with such big names in the building, a lot of the attention was on the stars of Love Island USA, who transformed the blue carpet into their own reunion.

Season 8 favorites Melanie Moreno, Kayda Bosse, Aniya Harvey and Trinity Tatum — affectionately dubbed “the core four” by fans — reunited for the glamorous evening after capturing viewers’ hearts all summer. The finalists showcased striking fashion and beauty looks that are sure to inspire the next wave of social media trends.

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Melanie made a memorable red carpet appearance in a teal and navy draped Louis Vuitton Spring 2011 gown styled by Mia Elnekave and Emily Abbey, per WWD. She leaned into a cool-girl aesthetic with smoky charcoal eye makeup, a soft nude-taupe lip and effortless, center-parted waves that gave her glam a relaxed edge. Her short black manicure completed the moody look.

Source: Michael Buckner / Variety

Fresh off signing with United Talent Agency, Kayda arrived in a distressed metallic gown paired with long medium-brown extensions accented by subtle blonde highlights. Her warm bronze eye makeup, softly flushed cheeks and glossy crimson lips created a polished yet understated beauty look.

Source: Michael Buckner / Variety

Runner-up Aniya embraced elegance in a cream bustier dress featuring lace paneling. She added drama with waist-length extensions while sparkling white glitter at the inner corners of her eyes and along her brow bones brightened her makeup. A bubblegum pink blush and black French-tip manicure rounded out the standout ensemble.

Source: Michael Buckner / Variety

Winner Trinity also made a major statement, debuting on the red carpet with boyfriend Bryce Alakai.

Source: Michael Buckner / Variety

Tatum wore a glamorous beauty look featuring softly diffused “transition blush,” dramatic matte smoky eyes, and honey-blonde Old Hollywood curls styled by Magic Mike, per WWD. Makeup artist Autavis Newkirk created the look using Haus Labs products, while her oversized curls added a vintage-inspired finish.

Serena and Kordell, Love Island USA’s Season 6 winners, were also in attendance. During an interview on the blue carpet, Serena talked about Trinity being her “daughter”–and it’s safe to say she’s flattered by the comparison.

Source: JC Olivera / Variety

“Y’all she’s so pretty and gorgeous, I saw her when I was in New York last,” Serena gushed. “And she’s so gorgeous, I mean, I love it.” “A beautiful girl and personality is tea, I love her,” she continued.

The core four’s strong showing at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood signals that the villa was only the beginning, with Love Island USA’s latest season of stars continuing to expand their influence across fashion, entertainment and pop culture.

See more photos from Variety’s 2026 Power of Young Hollywood event below.

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The Core Four of 'Love Island USA' Season 8 Reunite at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood, Brinity Make Their Red Carpet Debut was originally published on bossip.com