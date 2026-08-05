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50 Cent Reveals The Real Reason Eminem Quit Hollywood After ‘8 Mile’

In a recent interview, 50 Cent revealed why Eminem never pursued a major acting career after his success in 8 Mile. According to 50 Cent, Eminem struggled with the lack of control in the movie industry compared to the music industry. While Eminem has made small cameos, he prefers the creative control he has in music. Despite this, the duo continues to collaborate on music, including creating the theme song for an upcoming Street Fighter movie featuring unreleased vocals from 2Pac. Source: https://www.river949.com.au/trending/entertainment/50-cent-reveals-the-real-reason-eminem-quit-hollywood-after-8-mile/