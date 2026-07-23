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Keiarna Stewart And Greg Diggs Are ENGAGED!

#ISSAFIANCE: Keiarna Stewart And Longtime Boyfriend Greg Diggs Are ENGAGED!

Congratulations are in order for 'RHOP' star Keiarna Stewart and her long-term companion Greg Diggs. The couple announced that they are engaged!

Published on July 23, 2026

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Keiarna Stewart, Greg Diggs, Keiarna Stewart engaged
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Wedding bells are ringing for The Real Housewives of Potomac star Keiarna Stewart! The Bravo star is officially engaged to her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur Greg Diggs. On July 22, Keiarna shared the exciting news on Instagram with a series of breathtaking photos from what appeared to be a romantic tropical island getaway.

“God’s timing writes the most beautiful love stories. The most beautiful chapter of my life begins with us,” she wrote alongside the dreamy snapshots.

In the photos, the happy couple coordinated in seafoam green outfits as they embraced against a stunning island backdrop. Of course, the real showstopper was the dazzling engagement ring sparkling on Keiarna’s left hand. From the close-up shots, it appears Greg proposed with a square-cut diamond set on a platinum-colored band lined with smaller diamonds.

Keiarna Stewart Engaged: Celebrities flocked to the comments section to congratulate Keiarna Stewart and Greg Diggs.

The comments section quickly filled with love from Keiarna’s RHOP castmates and celebrities. Karen Huger kept it simple, writing, “Congratulations.”

Ashley Darby shared, “So happy for you my beautiful gal! Wishing you and Greg a lifetime of joy, love, and happiness!!”

Meanwhile, Reality With The King host Carlos King jokingly asked, “Wait ya’ll got married??? CONGRATULATIONS.”

Rumors put the couple’s relationship at risk earlier this year.

Keiarna and Greg have been together since 2022, but their relationship was put under the spotlight earlier this year during Part two of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. Co-star Jassi Rideaux accused Keiarna of stealing Greg from his ex-wife “and raising his children.”

Keiarna, who fired back by calling Jassi a “lying a** b*tch” during the reunion, later addressed the allegations in a statement shared to her Instagram Stories on March 22. She also appeared to hint at possible legal action while setting the record straight about the timeline of her relationship.

“The allegation from tonight’s episode crossed a line and warrants a response,” Keiarna wrote in the post according to a screenshot obtained by Reality Blurb. “For clarity: I met Greg during CIAA weekend in 2022. His divorce had already been finalized. That timeline is factual and verifiable. There was no overlap.”

She continued:

“We take the protection of our family seriously. False claims that impact our family—especially where children are concerned—are unacceptable and have consequences.”

Keiarna also accused her co-star of creating drama for the cameras.

“Reality television invites commentary. It does not justify misinformation or fabricated narratives … Repeating a claim does not make it true. Facts do not change to fit storylines,” she stated. “I will not engage in performative conflict. I will address misinformation directly. I am not a bench you can ride! The record is clear.”

The reunion drama came after tensions between the two women escalated earlier in the season, when Keiarna alleged that Jassi’s husband, NFL player Darius Harris, fathered children with another woman during their relationship, an allegation Jassi firmly denied in a November post on X.

Despite the outside noise, Keiarna has remained confident about the future of her relationship with Greg. During The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show following Season 10, Episode 12, she addressed criticism over the couple moving in together before getting engaged and made it clear that marriage was always part of the plan.

“Whatever I want in this life is available, let me set the record straight,” she explained. “But I didn’t wait 38 years of my life to say, ‘Hey, let’s figure out babies, marriage, tomorrow…’ Like, you know, I know what I’m doing here…Me and Greg are great.”

She also defended their decision to live together during a confessional on RHOP Season 10, Episode 12.

“At the end of the day, Greg and I are two adults who know what’s best for our lives,” she explained. “And I think the people around us just have to respect that.”

Now, it looks like the happy couple is focused on celebrating this exciting new chapter together. One day after announcing the engagement, Keiarna returned to Instagram to thank everyone for the outpouring of love.

She shared that she was “still soaking it all in.”

The star added:

“Thank you for every kind message and well wish. #issafiancé.”

Congratulations to Keiarna Stewart and Greg Diggs on their engagement!

RELATED CONTENT: #RHOP Exclusive: Keiarna Stewart Speaks On Her First Full-Time Housewife Season & Karen’s Shocking Sentencing–‘It Makes Me Sad’

#ISSAFIANCE: Keiarna Stewart And Longtime Boyfriend Greg Diggs Are ENGAGED! was originally published on bossip.com

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