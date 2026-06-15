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Zendaya & Tom Holland Rare Public Appearance

Spidey Sweeties Zendaya & Tom Holland Make MARVELously Rare Red Carpet Appearance Amid Marriage Speculation

Zendaya and Tom Holland made a rare appearance at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour. Check out photos inside.

Published on June 15, 2026

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Source: Pablo Cuadra / Getty

The rumored Mr. and Mrs. Holland made a MARVELously rare red carpet appearance this weekend. Celebrity couple Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted during the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour at the Madrid launch event for the forthcoming Marvel movie. According to US Weekly, the pair looked completely smitten as they posed together while kicking off the global press tour for the latest installment in the beloved superhero franchise.

Tom kept a protective arm around Zendaya as the two smiled for photographers, giving fans exactly the kind of soft launch energy they have been craving. Zendaya stunned in a sleek black strapless gown with a dramatic slit, and together, they reminded everyone why they remain one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.

The appearance was especially noteworthy because the pair rarely walks red carpets together despite starring alongside each other since 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Their on-screen chemistry eventually blossomed into a real-life romance, but both stars have made a conscious effort to keep their relationship private.

This marked the first time in nearly five years that the couple walked on a carpet together.

Of course, the internet immediately did what it does best. Photos and videos from the event quickly spread across social media, with Film Updates sharing footage that racked up thousands of reactions from fans celebrating the couple’s return to the spotlight together.

The timing could not be better. Spider-Man: Brand New Day officially launches its press run this summer, meaning fans can likely expect more adorable Tom and Zendaya moments in the coming months. The couple will also reunite on screen in The Odyssey.

While the likes of Law Raoch have since confirmed wedding rumors, the couple remains characteristically tight-lipped about their personal lives. Regardless of what they share aloud, whenever Zendaya and Tom step out together, the internet collectively loses its mind. And honestly, we get it.

They’re so cute together. 

Check out more photos below:

zendaya-tom-holland-spiderman-press-tour-together
Source: Pablo Cuadra / Getty
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" - Photocall
Source: Pablo Cuadra / Getty
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" - Photocall
Source: Pablo Cuadra / Getty

RELATED: Zendaya Explains Her Decision To Side-Step Tom Holland Marriage Rumors

Spidey Sweeties Zendaya & Tom Holland Make MARVELously Rare Red Carpet Appearance Amid Marriage Speculation was originally published on bossip.com

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