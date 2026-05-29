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40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100

40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100

Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift doesn’t have to cost more than $100.

Published on May 29, 2026

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Multigenerational family celebrating grandfather's birthday with gift
Source: DjelicS / Getty

Father’s Day has a way of sneaking up fast, and finding the right gift for Dad can feel tougher than it should.

The good news? You don’t have to spend big to find something thoughtful, useful or just plain fun.

Whether he’s into grilling, golf, music, gadgets, spirits or relaxing around the house, there are plenty of Father’s Day gifts under $100 that still feel personal.

From practical picks to upgrades he may not buy for himself, this list is built to help make shopping a little easier — and help dad feel appreciated without wrecking your budget.

1. MEATER Plus: Plus: Smart Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer Digital

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $79.99

Where to Buy: Amazon

2. Whiskey Smoker Kit with Torch

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $47.99 (on sale for $36.96)

Where to Buy: Amazon

3. TESLYAR Wood Phone Docking Station for Men

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $39.80

Where to Buy: Amazon

4. I Fix Stuff Funny Dad Hat

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $20.99 (on sale for $14.99)

Where to Buy: Amazon

5. Grilliance 27pcs Griddle Accessories Kit for Blackstone, Professional Hibachi Flat Top Grill Tools

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $39.99

Where to Buy: Amazon

6. AncestryDNA DNA Test Kit

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $99

Where to Buy: Amazon

7. STANLEY Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler with Leakproof Lid 30 oz

40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100 for dad
Source: Screenshot / Amazon

Price: $40

Where to Buy: Amazon, other Stanley retailers

8. MANNKITCHEN Professional Grade Stainless Steel Spatula Perfect for Cast Iron Skillets and Flat Top Grills (MK21680)

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $24.99

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $41.54-$83.08

Where to Buy: Amazon

10. Skull Shaver – Pitbull Silver PRO SX5 Head and face Shaver

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $77.75

Where to Buy: Amazon

11. MADE IN Seasoned Carbon Steel Wok

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Made In

Price: $149 (on sale for $99.99)

Where to Buy: MADE IN

12. Chrome Tour USA Stripe Golf Balls

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Callaway

Price: $59.99

Where to Buy: Callaway

13. Mystery Tackle Box

40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100 for dad
Source: Screenshot / Mystery Tackle Box

Price: $25+

Where to Buy: Mystery Tackle Box

14. Personalized Hometown Map Glass Set (whiskey, wine, beer)

40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100 for dad
Source: Screenshot / Uncommon Goods

Price: $60

Where to Buy: Uncommon Goods

15. Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky (1L)

40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100 for dad
Source: Screenshot / Total Wine & More

Price: $62.99

Where to Buy: Most liquor stores

16. Custom Human + Pet Portrait

40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100 for dad
Source: Screenshot / Etsy

Price: $19.50+

Where to Buy: Etsy

17. 25 lbs weighted blanket Queen Size for Adults (60”x 80”, Grey) Cooling Heavy Blanket for Sleeping

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $59.99 (on sale for $53.19)

Where to Buy: Amazon

18. LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 Building Toy Set (75379)

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Lego

Price: $99.99 (on sale for $79.99)

Where to Buy: Amazon (for discounted price), LEGO retailers

19. Loop Dream Ear Plugs

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Loop Ear Plugs

Price: $49.95

Where to Buy: Loop Ear Plugs

20. BURLEBO Men’s Performance Hoodie

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Academy Sports + Outdoors

Price: $68

Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors

21. Nike Men’s Dri-FIT Core Solid Golf Polo

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Academy Sports + Outdoors

Price: ~$50

Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors

22. Daiwa Laguna Spinning Rod

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Academy Sports + Outdoors

Price: $44.99

Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors

23. Academy Sports + Outdoors Logo Armchair

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Academy Sports + Outdoors

Price: $8.99

Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors

24. Nike Men’s V5 Runner Shoes

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Academy Sports + Outdoors

Price: $94.99

Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors, Nike retailers

25. Jordan Adults’ Structured Metal Jumpman Hat

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Academy Sports + Outdoors

Price: $25

Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors, Nike/Jordan retailers

26. Triumph Rally Stripe Cornhole Set

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Academy Sports + Outdoors

Price: $59.99

Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors

27. Blackstone Accessory Tool Kit

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Academy Sports + Outdoors

Price: $24.99

Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors

28. Game Winner Ultimate Hunting Chair

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Academy Sports + Outdoors

Price: $69.99

Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors

29. Chubbies Men’s Everywear Stretch Shorts 6 In

40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100 for dad
Source: Screenshot / Academy Sports + Outdoors

Price: $64.50

Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors

30. Bosch Go 3 Electric Screwdriver

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $88

Where to Buy: Amazon

31. Pete & Pedro The Stubble Buddy – Portable Beard & Facial Hair Cleanup Trimming & Manscaping Handheld Mini Vacuum

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $29.50 (on sale for $25)

Where to Buy: Amazon

32. Remington Smart Beard Trimmer

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Walmart

Price: $56.99

Where to Buy: Walmart

33. CLASSIC EBONY DRESS RATCHET BELT 1 3/8″ STRAP

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Nexbelt

Price: $64.99

Where to Buy: Nexbelt

34. ‘A Cook’s Book’ by Nigel Slater (hardcover)

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $30.99

Where to Buy: Amazon, online book retailers

35. Essential Apron

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Hedley & Bennett

Price: $86

Where to Buy: Hedley & Bennett

36. TASTI-CRISP™ AIR FRYER 2.6QT.

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Dash

Price: $49.99

Where to Buy: Dash

37. 2023 Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Rombauer

Price: $55

Where to Buy: Rombauer

38. RYOBI 40V 120 MPH 450 CFM Cordless Battery Variable-Speed Jet-Fan Leaf Blower

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Home Depot

Price: $99

Where to Buy: Home Depot

39. KODAK Snapic A1 35mm Film Camera 35mm, Reusable, 2-Zone Focus

40 Father's Day Gifts for Dad Under $100
Source: Screengrab / Amazon

Price: $99

Where to Buy: Amazon

40. Gift Card (to his favorite store!)

Walmart worker accused
Source: Getty Images

Price: $5+

Where to Buy: Anywhere he loves to shop

40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100 was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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