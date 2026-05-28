Nobody Will Be Surprised by Ludacris’ Fast & Furious 11 Update

Source: Eric Fernandez / WTLC

Ludacris recently provided an update on the status of the upcoming film “Fast Forever” during an interview at the 2026 AMAs. He admitted to not having seen a script for the final installment of the Fast and Furious franchise and stated that production has not yet begun. The film is scheduled for a March 2028 release, but filming would need to start by the end of 2026 for that timeline to be feasible. Despite visiting Vin Diesel’s home recently, Ludacris maintained that no shooting dates or scripts have been received. The actor also hinted at the possibility of spin-off television shows related to the franchise. Source: https://www.superherohype.com/movies/667906-fast-forever-11-ludacris-last-furious-movie