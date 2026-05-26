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Pair Killed in North-Side Motorcycle Wreck in Indy

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Published on May 26, 2026

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Police barrier tape at crime scene
Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed Sunday night when a motorcycle and a car collided on the city’s north side, police said.

Officers were called to the area of East 75th Street and North Keystone Avenue right after 9 p.m.

When they arrived, police found the person driving the motorcycle and the passenger both unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The person driving the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal crash team is still working to determine what led to the crash.

Pair Killed in North-Side Motorcycle Wreck in Indy was originally published on wibc.com

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