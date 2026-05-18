Jaylen Brown Says "F-ck Stephen A. Smith" & Tells Him To Retire As ESPN Host Responds

Source: Winslow Townson / Getty

Jaylen Brown’s Boston Celtics lost in the first round of the playoffs, but instead of taking the first flight out to some tropical island, he’s still going head-to-head, just with Stephen A. Smith.

In the latest chapter of their tit-for-tat, Brown is doubling down on begging Smith to give up his ESPN gig.

“Man, f-ck Stephen A.,” Brown said during the stream. “My offer still stands. You want me to be quiet and stop streaming? Well, I want you to be quiet and get off these networks. Because you’re not using your platform to do real journalism. You’re using your platform to use clickbait.”

He continues, “It ain’t your job to be a clown. And I’ll tell Stephen A and whoever else when I see them in person, I will let them know that it’s f-ck Stephen A., Stephen B., Stephen C., directly to your face.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The beef started a few weeks ago when the Celtics lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round of the Eastern Conference. Within a day of defeat, Brown hopped on a stream to say it was still his favorite season of his career thus far.

Smith immediately took offense at his being so ecstatic about the season in which they blew a 3-1 lead, and Jayson Tatum was out recovering from an Achilles tear.

Brown fights back against that “narrative” and says it was his favorite season because the Celtics “outproved expectations” and the amount of joy he got from watching his teammates grow.

Smith also says it speaks volumes that Tatum was willing to appear on First Take but not on Brown’s stream, which Brown defends as his teammate just preferring “controlled environments.”

“Maybe he’s never fought for anything in his life. Maybe anytime adversity has hit, he’s rolled over or gave in,” Brown says of Smith.

Despite the war of words, Smith isn’t willing to discount Brown’s talents completely by praising him for his MVP candidacy in light of Shai Gilgeous Alexander’s win.

“Congrats to @shaiglalex for winning back-to-back MVP’s. He got my vote both times, and he deserved it. @wemby is phenomenal. Jokic, [Jaylen Brown] and @lukadoncic all had great years…”

He did, however, come at him for his filming setup on First Take.

“Get your a-s a studio. You looking like you in some dungeon in some little room. You’re making $54 million a year, $57 million next year, and $61 million the year after that. You’re in the midst of a $304 million contract. Get a studio with a director & a producer. Get that together. Stop being so damn cheap. You got the money.”

See social media’s reaction to the back-and-forth below.