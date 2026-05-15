INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Thursday evening has left one person in critical condition.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the 6800 block of E. 21st Street just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was last reported to be in critical condition.

Shooting on Indy’s East Side Leaves Person in Critical Condition was originally published on wibc.com