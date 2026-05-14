Listen Live
Close
Local

Indy Postal Workers Charged for Stolen Phones, Super Bowl Ring

Indy Postal Workers Face Felonies for Stolen Phones, Super Bowl Ring

Three Indianapolis postal workers are facing felony charges for stealing cell phones and a nearly $10,000 Super Bowl ring, according to police.

Published on May 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stolen Super Bowl Ring
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indianapolis postal workers are facing felony charges for stealing cell phones and a nearly $10,000 Super Bowl ring, according to police.

Investigators tracked the theft to the Brookville Road distribution center after getting a tip about missing cellphones. When postal inspectors confronted employee Shavez Walker, they found him wearing the missing 49ers ring on the job. Walker claimed he found it on a forklift, but surveillance video shows him walking into work already wearing it.

While Walker faces theft and official misconduct charges for the ring, prosecutors also charged two of his coworkers, Marcus Milbrooks and Doneeka Terry, for stealing and selling dozens of stolen phones from the mail system.

Last month, a postal worker was charged with stabbing a coworker at the same distribution center.

Indy Postal Workers Face Felonies for Stolen Phones, Super Bowl Ring was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
2 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Ice Cube, Mike Epps Marking 30 Years of 'Friday' In New Fest

22 Items
Food & Drink  |  tethomas

Non-Traditional Cookout Foods For Summer Gatherings

Local  |  Staff

2 Arrested After Fishers Police Seize Over 200 Pounds of Marijuana

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Tennessee Removes House Democrats From Committee Assignments 

All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Mike Epps Is Coming Back To Netflix With Two More Comedy Specials

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Federal Judges Have Ruled Against Trump’s Immigration Policies More Than 10,000 Times, And We All Know Why

Health  |  Sammy Approved

Yes, Black Skin Needs Sunscreen—Here’s What Dermatologists Want You To Know

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Queen Latifah To Join ‘The Voice’ For Its 30th Season

35 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

B-Side Bangers: Stevie Wonder

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

K9 Helps Nab Bank Robbery Suspect in Indy

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close