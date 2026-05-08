Listen Live
Close
All News

HTW ON Community Connection: “Writing About Faith” Event

HTW ON Community Connection: “Writing About Faith” Event Coming to Indianapolis

The event, titled “Writing About Faith,” will take place on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Antioch Fountain of Grace Church, located at 704 East 32nd Street in Indianapolis.

Published on May 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Community Connection
Source: Community Connection / Community Connection


Heard This Week On Community Connection: “Writing About Faith” Event Coming to Indianapolis

Faith and storytelling will come together in a powerful way this month as Antioch Fountain of Grace Church hosts a special event designed to inspire aspiring writers, speakers, and storytellers.

The event, titled “Writing About Faith,” will take place on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Antioch Fountain of Grace Church, located at 704 East 32nd Street in Indianapolis.

The gathering is centered around helping people explore how to share their personal faith journey through writing. Whether you have thought about writing a book, sharing your testimony, or simply learning how to tell your story in a meaningful way, this event aims to provide guidance and encouragement.

Attendees will hear from an inspiring panel of authors and speakers, including:

  • Alicia Murray — Author & Speaker
  • Carla Castro Martin — Author & Speaker
  • Dr. Tyra Seldon — Author and Writing Coach

The event will be hosted by Pastor Dr. Clyde Posley.

Organizers are encouraging anyone with a passion for faith, storytelling, and personal growth to attend. The event promises conversation, inspiration, and practical insight into writing from a place of purpose and spirituality.

If your faith has played a major role in your life and you have ever considered sharing your story with others, this may be the perfect opportunity to begin that journey.

For more information, visit Antioch Fountain of Grace Church in Indianapolis.

RELATED: Community Connection May 7th, 2025


HTW ON Community Connection: “Writing About Faith” Event Coming to Indianapolis was originally published on praiseindy.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
18 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Blow The Whistle: Austin Reaves Confronts Refs After Lakers Loss & Creates New LeBron Meme

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Darling Dermis Doodles: Rihanna Debuts Meaningful Marker-Style Tattoo Inspired By Her Babies

Music  |  KG Smooth

Fresh Releases from Chris Brown and T.I.

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Who is Dystany Spurlock? The Black Woman Breaking Barriers In NASCAR

Technology  |  KG Smooth

Revamped Instagram on iPad

Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Judge Dismisses Will Smith Lawsuit

17 Items
Entertainment  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Druski's Latest Skit Sets Off Debate Over Black British Actors Stealing American Movie Roles

21 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Friday, Vol 25! Sweet Like Cherries, Thick Like Trouble — Rihanna Leads This Week’s Certified Sexy Roll Call

2 Items
Education  |  Siobhan Dixon

Teacher Appreciation Week: She Got ‘Kicked Out’ In 8th Grade — Now She Runs The School As Athletic Director

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Ne-Yo Says He’s ‘So Sick’ Of Being ‘Canceled’ Over His Polyamorous Relationship With 3 Wives — ‘We Are A Family’

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close