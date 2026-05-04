Listen Live
Close
Local

Google to Work with Fort Wayne on Water Saving Project

The city of Fort Wayne is finalizing a deal with Google that could save up to 182 million gallons of water a year.

Published on May 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Classical Courthouse and Skyscrapers in Fort Wayne, Street View Perspective
Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The city of Fort Wayne is finalizing a deal with Google to save 182 million gallons of water annually.

The $1.1 million project aims to increase efficiency and reduce operational costs at the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant. The project involves adding smart sensors at the plant to measure sludge thickness and recycle water.

Google is monitoring the water usage as part of its goal to replenish 120% of the water it uses by 2030. Last year, the tech giant self-reported 64% freshwater replenishment, up from 18% in 2024.

“We report this annually so that folks can look it up and see how we’re doing,” said Liz Schwab, a development manager with Google’s Data Center team. “You can check out how much water we’re using in Fort Wayne and hold us accountable to it, as we report year over year.”

Schwab said using water at a data center is one way to do very efficient cooling.

Google has yet to report on its water usage in Fort Wayne. Right now, the city uses roughly 1.5 million gallons of water a day to rinse away the sludge.

Fort Wayne has also submitted a second proposal to Google for 2026. It involves lining municipal water mains to seal up underground leaks.

Google to Work with Fort Wayne on Water Saving Project was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
We Them One's Comedy Tour - Atlanta, GA
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

Mike Epps Gets Exclusive Access to The Jacksons’ Childhood Home in Gary

2 Items
News  |  Martin Berrios

50 Cent Faces Lawsuit From Ex-Staffer Alleging Retaliation & Harassment

Local  |  John Herrick

Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced to Prison For Overdose Death of Indianapolis Woman

20 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

B-Side Bangers: Usher

Politics  |  Zack Linly

House Speaker Mike Johnson Is Having A Rough Go Of It Amid GOP Collapse

News  |  Tron Snow

Fugees’ Pras Michael Begins 14 Year Prison Bid For Money Laundering & Fraud Charges

Local  |  Staff

IU Football Team Will Go to White House in May to Celebrate National Title

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Trump Says All Presidents Should Be Forced To Take Cognitive Tests

2 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

What’s Black On Netflix This May & The Lineup Is Exciting 

Local  |  John Herrick

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Wabash County

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close