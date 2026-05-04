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Indiana Fever Close Out Preseason with 105-57 Win Over Nigeria

The Fever led by as many as 49 points and never trailed in the contest.

Published on May 4, 2026

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Nigeria National Team v Indiana Fever
Source: Bobby Goddin / Getty

Indiana Fever Close Out Preseason with 105-57 Win Over Nigeria

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever closed out preseason play Saturday night with a 105-57 victory over the Nigerian women’s national basketball team at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever led by as many as 49 points and never trailed in the contest. They also did not allow Nigeria to hit a three-point shot (0-12). On the other hand, the Fever were 14 of 31 from three-point range (45%).

Indiana had four players finish in double figure scoring. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 17 points. Damiris Dantas scored 16 points to go along with five rebounds. Makayla Timpson and Caitlin Clark both finished with 12 points. Clark had four assists.

Speaking of assists, the Fever had 26 assists while Nigeria dished out eight. Nigeria turned the ball over 25 teams, which lead to 32 Indiana points.

Shay Ijiwoye was the only Nigerian player to finish in double figure scoring. She had 10 points.

The regular season begins on Saturday May 9 for the Fever. On that day, they will host the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tipoff is at 1 pm.

Indiana Fever Close Out Preseason with 105-57 Win Over Nigeria was originally published on wibc.com

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