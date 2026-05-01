Source: The Bloomington Police Department

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are asking for your help to identify a man, who is a person of interest in a shooting Sunday morning.

Four women and one girl were shot just after midnight that day on East Kirkwood Avenue. That’s not far from Indiana University’s campus.

The person in the pictures is wearing a necklace and a backpack, resembling a shark or a dolphin.

Bloomington police say anyone who has any information about the person’s identity should give them a call at 812-339-4477.

Source: The Bloomington Police Department

Bloomington Police Share Photos of Person of Interest in Shooting was originally published on wibc.com