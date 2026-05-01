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Ella Langley Honored With Powerhouse Award at Billboard Women in Music

The “Choosin’ Texas” singer was honored with the Powerhouse Award at Billboard’s Women in Music event in Los Angeles

Published on May 1, 2026

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CMA Fest 2025 - Day One
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Ella Langley is having a major moment, and now Billboard is giving her flowers.

The “Choosin’ Texas” singer was honored with the Powerhouse Award at Billboard’s Women in Music event in Los Angeles, celebrating her rise and impact in country music. Even better? The award was presented by fellow country star and friend Lainey Wilson.

Lainey praised Ella for her grit, work ethic, and the way she continues to stand firm in who she is as an artist. When Ella accepted the award, she thanked Billboard, Lainey, and the women on her team, saying she wouldn’t be standing there without them.

Ella also reflected on what the word “powerhouse” means to her, calling it strength, resilience, and continuing to fight for the dream she’s had her whole life.

She wrapped the night with a performance of her chart-topping hit “Choosin’ Texas,” proving once again why country music is paying attention.

From award shows to big stages, Ella Langley is clearly just getting started.

Ella Langley Honored With Powerhouse Award at Billboard Women in Music was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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