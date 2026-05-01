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Weekend Watch List: TV Shows & Films For The Entire Family

Weekend Watch List: From Cult Docuseries To Box Office Hits, TV Shows & Films For The Entire Family

This weekend is packed with options for every film lover. Check out our weekend watch list for the entire family inside. 

Published on May 1, 2026

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This weekend is packed with options for every film lover. From nostalgic action to buzzy new series and big screen moments, the lineup proves there is no shortage of content to get into. Whether you are staying in or planning a theater run, consider this your go-to guide for what to press play on next. Check out our weekend watch list inside. 

The current streaming wave is all about balance. Viewers are revisiting classics while also tapping into fresh, conversation-starting releases. Translation: your weekend can be as chill or as chaotic as you want it to be.

Documentary series like Hulu’s The Cult of Natureboy will have you glued to your couch. Meanwhile, something like Hoppers can be a great watch for the entire family. If you are a consistent viewer and have been following this Starz series for awhile, then you know Outlander Season 8 is where you’ll want to be.

Scroll down to see what is worth watching this weekend. 

Weekend Watch List 

Man on Fire (Netflix)
A throwback that still hits. Denzel Washington delivers one of his most intense performances in this action drama about vengeance and redemption.

Cult of Natureboy (Hulu)
This docuseries dives into the controversial world of spiritual influencer Natureboy. It is unsettling, fascinating, and definitely a conversation starter.

Hoppers (Prime Video)
A newer entry that blends comedy and chaos, following a group navigating unpredictable life turns with humor and heart.

Apex (Netflix)
High stakes and survival energy define this thriller, where danger lurks at every turn and trust is not guaranteed.

Michael (In theaters)
The King of Pop’s story continues to dominate. Michael is pulling major numbers and sparking debate, making it a must-watch cultural moment.

Rooster (HBO)
A gritty drama that leans into layered storytelling and complex characters. Perfect if you want something a little heavier.

Outlander Season 8 (Starz)
Outlander returns with more romance, time travel, and emotional twists. Fans already know the vibes.

The Bad Guys: The Series Season 2 (Netflix)
Animated fun with a mischievous edge. This is an easy, entertaining pick whether you are watching solo or with family.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV+)
A sharp comedy drama about motherhood, money, and making bold choices. It is already gaining buzz for its relatable storytelling.

You, Me & Tuscany (In theaters)
Romance meets escapism with beautiful scenery and heartfelt tension. Date night approved.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (In theaters May 1)
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is bringing fashion back to the big screen with a fresh take on a beloved classic.

The Boys (Prime Video)
The Boys continues to push boundaries with its wild take on superheroes and power.

No matter your vibe, this weekend is stacked. So, what are you watching first? Comment below.

RELATED: 10 Best Ving Rhames Movies Ranked

Weekend Watch List: From Cult Docuseries To Box Office Hits, TV Shows & Films For The Entire Family was originally published on globalgrind.com

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