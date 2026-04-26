The Best Fan Looks From The ‘Michael’ Movie Opening Weekend: See Gallery

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It’s opening weekend for the new Michael movie, and fans are heading to theaters in droves.

The film is more than just another biopic because Michael Jackson was never just another global superstar. He moved past the word icon. He was a visionary, a musical genius, and a cultural force whose impact still travels across generations.

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The Michael Movie Opens In Theatres – And The Fans Are Ready

For fans, this weekend is a chance to sit in a packed theater and revisit the magic of Michael Jackson. It is a chance to hear the music, sing along with the songs, remember key moments in his life, and recognize everything that made him who he was.

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Anticipation has been building with multiple celebrity premieres, hometown screenings, and written thought pieces. Critics have been mixed on the movie itself, but several have praised the performances. Jaafar Jackson, who plays Michael Jackson, has been a major point of conversation. Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson have also drawn attention.

Like many others, we sat down with the cast to talk about the film before it dropped. Nia, an effortless beauty, spoke about the importance of representing the Jackson family. She also discussed the fashion, culture, and history of the era that shaped Michael’s rise.

See more from our interview below.

And while controversy still surrounds Michael’s story, that has not erased the love fans continue to have for him. He will always be larger than life. The excitement we have seen from fans showing up for the movie, especially through their outfits and social media captures, says everything.

Gallery: Fashion We Love From Fans During Michael Movie Opening Weekend

As we continue to celebrate Michael, the new movie, and the cast, we pulled together a gallery of moviegoers living their best lives through their Michael-themed theater looks. We’ve seen red leather jackets, white socks, and black loafers. We’ve also seen wet-look wavy hair, sunglasses, sleek suits with cropped pants, single silver gloves, and everything in between.

Scroll to see the looks.