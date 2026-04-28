Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Monday evening following a shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of North Euclid Avenue, near Massachusetts Avenue and East 30th Street, shortly before 4 p.m. There, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound. Although medics rushed him to a hospital in critical condition, he later died.

As of Monday evening, no suspects were in custody. Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Indy Police Search for Suspect After Shooting Kills Man was originally published on wibc.com