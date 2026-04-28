Social Media Reacts to Little 500 Shooting in Bloomington After Race Weekend

Early Sunday morning, a shooting broke out near Indiana University Bloomington just hours after Little 500 celebrations wrapped up. Multiple people were injured, shifting the energy of the entire weekend.

What is Little 500 The Little 500 is one of the most iconic traditions at IU. It is not just a race. It is a full weekend experience. Known as the largest collegiate cycling race in the country, Little 500 brings together students, alumni, and visitors from all over. Beyond the race, the weekend is filled with parties, packed streets, and nonstop activity across Bloomington. Kirkwood Avenue especially becomes the center of it all, with thousands of people out celebrating. For many, it is one of the most anticipated weekends of the year.

What Happened Love All News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. According to reports, the situation began as a fight in a crowded area near Kirkwood Avenue. What started as a smaller altercation escalated quickly when gunfire broke out in the middle of a large crowd. Several people were injured during the incident, with some struck by gunfire and others hurt while trying to get away. Videos that surfaced online show people running through the streets as panic spread throughout the area. While all victims are expected to recover, the moment left a lasting impact on those who were there.

Social Media Reacts As news spread, social media quickly filled with reactions from people who were in Bloomington as well as others familiar with Little 500 weekend. Many expressed shock that something like this could happen during such a major event. Others pointed out how quickly situations can escalate in large crowds, especially during high energy weekends. There were also conversations about safety, with some questioning whether there was enough security for an event of that size. Others used the moment to highlight broader concerns around public safety at large gatherings. People who attended the weekend shared their own perspectives, with some saying the energy felt different this year. Videos and firsthand accounts continued to circulate, giving a closer look at how chaotic things became in real time.