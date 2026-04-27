Source: WISH-TV

Child Killed in Fatal Crash on Marian University’s Campus

INDIANAPOLIS–A child was killed and two adults were injured in a crash on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday afternoon just after 3 pm.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened in the 3000 block of Cold Spring Road, which is on Marian university’s campus. They found the child and two other adults with injuries. The child was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The two adults were also taken to a hospital and are considered to be in stable condition.

IMPD’s fatal crash team is investigating the incident. They believe two cars were involved. They are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Child Killed in Fatal Crash on Marian University’s Campus was originally published on wibc.com