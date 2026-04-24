AES Deal Promises $770M in Hoosier Savings

Source: PHOTO: Chris Davis/Urban One

INDIANAPOLIS — In a move designed to balance rapid industrial growth with consumer protection, AES Indiana filed a landmark proposal that could see Central Indiana residents and small businesses reap over $770 million in savings over the next 15 years.

The filing, submitted under the state’s HEA 1007 framework, outlines a “customer-specific contract” (CSC) to power Google’s proposed data center in Monrovia, Indiana. The deal is being hailed as a blueprint for how utility companies can integrate energy-intensive tech giants without passing the bill to local families.

At the heart of the proposal is a strict financial firewall. Under the terms of the agreement, Google is responsible for 100 percent of its energy consumption and the entirety of the new infrastructure required to support the facility.

“At a time when customers are feeling pressure from rising costs, our responsibility is to ensure that growth works for them, not against them,” said Brandi Davis-Handy, President of AES Indiana.

By insulating existing customers from the $1.3 billion infrastructure price tag, the influx of revenue from Google is expected to create “downward pressure” on standard utility rates, leading to the projected $770 million in cumulative savings for the community.

HEA 1007: A Legislative Shield

The deal is the first major test of HEA 1007, a law passed by the Indiana General Assembly in 2025. The legislation was specifically designed to prevent “cost-shifting,” a phenomenon where residential ratepayers end up subsidizing the massive energy needs of large industrial newcomers.

To ensure long-term stability, the filing includes several financial safeguards:

Minimum Demand Commitments: Google must pay for a baseline level of power regardless of usage.

Infrastructure Funding: Google covers all hardware, from substations to transmission lines.

Exit Provisions: If Google scales back operations, the contract includes protections to ensure AES Indiana customers aren’t left holding “stranded costs” for unused infrastructure.

Beyond the balance sheet, the partnership aims to modernize the Central Indiana power grid. The $1.3 billion investment funded by Google will allow AES Indiana to pursue “proactive, phased infrastructure planning.”

According to the filing, this modernized grid will offer:

Enhanced Resilience: Improved ability to handle extreme weather events and peak demand. System Flexibility: A more agile grid that can better manage fluctuating energy loads across the state. Economic Stimulus: The project is expected to support long-term construction jobs and significantly expand the local tax base in Monrovia and the surrounding region.

What’s Next?

The proposal aligns with Governor Mike Braun’s energy affordability pillars and the White House Ratepayer Protection Pledge, a federal initiative launched earlier this year to safeguard consumers during the AI and data center boom.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) will now review the filing. A final order is anticipated in September 2026. If approved, it will set a significant precedent for how Indiana courts future tech investments while keeping the lights on—and the costs down—for everyday Hoosiers.

AES Deal Promises $770M in Hoosier Savings was originally published on wibc.com