Source: WISH-TV

LAFAYETTE, Ind.— A review board on Thursday cleared six police officers of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old armed man, the Lafayette Police Department said in a news release.

The fatal shooting of James Allison, of Lafayette, happened about 12:15 a.m. April 12 at the intersection of North 22nd and Stillwell streets.

Police said officers went to the intersection after being been told Allison, who appeared to be intoxicated, was pointing a firearm at another person.

Officers say they arrived to find Allison, who was armed with a rifle and a handgun, at the intersection. Police say he refused to comply with commands from the officers, leading to the fatal shooting.

The six officers are Collin Haag, Izek Morrison, Garrett Prescott, Alejandro Ramirez, Christian Riggs and Michael Ross.

The police department said its review board’s ruling is separate from any prosecutorial review, which has not yet been completed.

Review Board Clears Six Lafayette Police Officers in Fatal Shooting was originally published on wibc.com