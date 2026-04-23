Source: Donald Trump / Truth Social

It has been just over a week since President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ on Orthodox Easter, deleted the post from his Truth Social account, and then gaslit the public by claiming he thought the image depicted him as a doctor for the Red Cross.

Now, Trump and a bunch of Republicans who claim to be Christians read bibilical passages during a marathon Bible reading — and we’re all supposed to pretend this isn’t about Trump either trying to get out from under his AI Orange Jesus backlash, or responding to his own fear that he might not get into heaven.

According to the Associated Press, on Tuesday evening, Trump and other conservatives participated in the president’s “America Reads the Bible” event, which is being livestreamed this week from the Museum of the Bible in Washington and other locations. The event is meant to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, which means a group of white Christian nationalists is getting together with the president for an event aimed at bolstering the false narrative that the U.S. is a Christian nation — an idea that star-spangled Jesus freaks can’t seem to get out of their heads, despite the fact that it’s debunked by a little-known document called the U.S. Constitution. Trump read his verse from the Oval Office.

From AP:

The America Reads the Bible event — with each participant reading a passage aloud — is being livestreamed from the Museum of the Bible in Washington and other locations. It featured a video of Trump from the Oval Office on Tuesday evening reading an Old Testament passage that called for national repentance in ancient Israel — words that have been used prominently for decades by those promoting the belief that America has been and should be a Christian nation. Trump recited the passage from his desk with his hands folded on an open Bible in front of him, though he was looking straight into the camera. The video cut back and forth between two camera angles.



The Bible is “indelibly woven into our national identity and way of life,” Trump said in a statement commemorating the event. The statement cited historical figures such as the Puritan leader John Winthrop as “imploring his fellow Christian settlers to stand as a beacon of faith for all the world to see.” Critics say the event has a highly partisan list of participants and is part of a larger project to connect America’s upcoming 250th birthday with a Christian nationalist vision that portrays the nation’s founding as essentially Christian, something many historians dispute. White Christians, particularly evangelicals, have been crucial to Trump’s electoral base. The list of participants — which overwhelmingly includes Republican politicians and Christian supporters of Trump — shows it to be “very much a right-wing MAGA, Christian nationalist effort,” said Brian Kaylor, author of “The Bible According to Christian Nationalists: Exploiting Scripture for Political Power,” referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. “If they wanted this to be a unifying American project, there would have been a whole lot more attention to getting political diversity and ideological diversity,” added Kaylor, president and editor-in-chief of Word&Way, a progressive site covering faith and politics.

Yeah — I think we all know by now that Trump doesn’t do anything with “diversity” in mind. Virtually every group event the president takes part in, including his endless political events, is essentially a Klan rally by a different name.

Anyway, this marathon Bible reading event — promoted by the guy who once grifted MAGA Christians by selling them holy books at $60 a pop — still seems like a ploy to win back the devout Christians he turned off by posting himself as Jesus, which he did amid his ongoing, largely one-sided feud with Pope Leo XIV, whose only anti-Trump crime was being publicly critical of Trump’s disastrous war in Iran. It’s like that time he posted an AI-generated image of Barack and Michelle Obama depicted as apes and got panned as a racist across social media, so he tried to deal with the fallout by sharing a video reel of him posing for photos with various Black celebrities, eulogizing Jesse Jackson by posting a lengthy tribute to himself and all he has done for Black people, and celebrating Black History Month by inviting Black MAGA supporters on stage to sing his praises, and, again, talk about all he has done for Black people — which, by the way, is generally nothing.

But whatever. If the so-called Christians want to watch the president of adjudicated sexual assaults and Epstein-related allegations reading a Bible passage, let them have at it. For the rest of us — including many who are practitioners of the Christian faith — we won’t be tuning in for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to the fact that we have seen what happens when Trump reads out loud before.

If Trump wanted me to tune in, he would have to agreed to read a Bible passage handed to him by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also fancies himself as somewhat of an evangelical, despite mistaking a Pulp Fiction quote for an authentic verse. I’m just sayin’, I will definitely tune in long enough to watch Trump do his best Samuel L. Jackson impersonation unbeknownst to himself.

Anyway, I’m just going to leave you with another shining example of Trump devout Christianity: that time he tried to get God to co-sign his election fraud lies by claiming he would have won in 2020 if Jesus were counting ballots.

Is this your Lord and Savior? Is this your MAGA messiah?

SEE ALSO:

Trump Posts Image Of Himself Depicted As Jesus, MAGA Rejoices



Trump Claims His Jesus Post Actually Depicted Him As A Doctor



Pete Hegseth Weirdly Compares Pilot Rescue To Resurrection Of Jesus Christ





Donald Trump, Who Depicted Himself As Jesus, Read A Verse During A Marathon Bible Reading Event was originally published on newsone.com