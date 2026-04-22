Source: AB + DM / People

Teyana Taylor Embodies Janet Jackson for PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful Issue: ‘She’s the Blueprint’ (Exclusive)

Teyana Taylor has developed a close friendship with her idol Janet Jackson after being introduced via a surprise video call in 2017. The two stars met in person in 2022, and Teyana credits Janet with inspiring her return to music after she initially retired in 2020. Janet praised Teyana’s recreation of one of her iconic looks for a photoshoot, expressing her admiration for the singer’s talent and beauty. Teyana considers Janet a friend and mentor, cherishing their bond and mutual respect. Source: https://people.com/teyana-taylor-worlds-most-beautiful-janet-jackson-exclusive-11952783