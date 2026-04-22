Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor and Janet Jackson's Unique Bond

Teyana Taylor Embodies Janet Jackson for PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful Issue: ‘She’s the Blueprint’ (Exclusive)

Published on April 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TLC Salt N Pepa
Teyana Taylor as Janet Jackson
Source: AB + DM / People

Teyana Taylor Embodies Janet Jackson for PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful Issue: ‘She’s the Blueprint’ (Exclusive)

Teyana Taylor has developed a close friendship with her idol Janet Jackson after being introduced via a surprise video call in 2017. The two stars met in person in 2022, and Teyana credits Janet with inspiring her return to music after she initially retired in 2020. Janet praised Teyana’s recreation of one of her iconic looks for a photoshoot, expressing her admiration for the singer’s talent and beauty. Teyana considers Janet a friend and mentor, cherishing their bond and mutual respect. Source: https://people.com/teyana-taylor-worlds-most-beautiful-janet-jackson-exclusive-11952783

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
13 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Sends Fans Into Meme Meltdown — Here Are The Funniest Reactions

68th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
17 Items
All News  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Sexy Photos from Kehlani That Prove She’s a Style Icon

News  |  Weso

Rick Ross Speaks On Drake Fallout, “Homie Got A Lot Of Issues”

11 Items
Entertainment  |  Kya Kelly

10 Artists Prince Actually Respected (And Even Admired)

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To WTLC On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close