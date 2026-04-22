Listen Live
Close
Music

Kanye West has two more European shows cancelled

Published on April 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TLC Salt N Pepa
Kanye West in GQ May 2020
Source: Courtesy of GQ / GQ

Kanye West has two more European shows cancelled

Kanye West’s comeback has hit a snag as two European shows have been cancelled due to concerns over the rapper’s controversial statements. A planned performance in Switzerland at St Jakob-Park was called off by the football club FC Basel, citing values that were not in line with hosting the artist. Additionally, a concert in Poland at the Silesian Stadium was cancelled due to legal reasons and criticism from the country’s culture minister over West’s past anti-Semitic comments. These cancellations follow a postponed show in France and the axing of West’s headline slot at the Wireless Festival in London after being blocked from entering the UK by the Home Office. Source: https://www.perthnow.com.au/entertainment/music/kanye-west-has-two-more-european-shows-cancelled-c-22167288

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
13 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Sends Fans Into Meme Meltdown — Here Are The Funniest Reactions

68th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
17 Items
All News  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Sexy Photos from Kehlani That Prove She’s a Style Icon

News  |  Weso

Rick Ross Speaks On Drake Fallout, “Homie Got A Lot Of Issues”

11 Items
Entertainment  |  Kya Kelly

10 Artists Prince Actually Respected (And Even Admired)

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To WTLC On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close