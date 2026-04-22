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Mariah Carey Remains Unfazed by Hall of Fame Snub

Mariah Carey Has Epic 2-Word Response to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Published on April 22, 2026

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Mariah Carey Has Epic 2-Word Response to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Mariah Carey is unfazed by her exclusion from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, stating, “Who cares?” She expressed gratitude for her fans’ support but emphasized that she is not upset about missing the induction ceremony. Despite her numerous accomplishments in the music industry, Carey remains humble and focused on being true to herself. The singer’s journey from a troubled childhood to becoming a music icon is marked by resilience and hard work, reflecting her dedication to her craft. Source: https://www.eonline.com/news/1431122/mariah-carey-reacts-to-rock-roll-hall-of-fame-snub

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