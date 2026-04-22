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Dustin Turner Back in Prison After Being Granted Parole in January

Former Navy SEAL trainee and Bloomington, Indiana native Dustin "Dusty" Turner is back in a Virginia prison after prison records state that he violated his parole.

Published on April 22, 2026

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STAUNTON, Va. — Former Navy SEAL trainee and Indiana native Dustin “Dusty” Turner is back in prison after being granted parole earlier this year.

According to prison records, Turner, who spent 30 years in a Virginia prison after being convicted of murder in the killing of Jennifer Evans, was at the Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton as of Tuesday for a parole violation. Virginia State Police arrested him.

In early January, the Virginia Parole Board granted Turner parole in a 3-2 decision. He was released from prison on March 5.

Virginia Parole Board
Source: Virginia Parole Board

Turner had been in prison since 1995 for the killing of Evans, a 21-year-old pre-med student from Georgia who was abducted and murdered outside a Virginia Beach nightclub.

Turner and fellow SEAL trainee Billy Joe Brown were convicted in 1996. Turner, who’s from Bloomington, Indiana, received an 82-year sentence, while Brown got 72 years.

Turner admitted to helping hide Evans’ body but repeatedly denied that he killed her.

Dustin Turner Back in Prison After Being Granted Parole in January was originally published on wibc.com

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