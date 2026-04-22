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Police say Chase Bank in Plainfield Robbed

A Planfield bank was robbed on Tuesday, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

Published on April 22, 2026

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Plainfield Police
Source: WISH-TV

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Plainfield bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Plainfield Police Department was called at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday to the robbery of a bank in progress at Chase Bank, 807 Southfield Drive. That’s southwest of the intersection of Quaker Boulevard and Stafford Road/East County Road 450 South in the Hendricks County town.

Deputy Chief Ryan Salisbury of the Plainfield Police Department said detectives were working on the case. He declined to answer questions about whether anyone was hurt in the robbery, and whether any suspects are in custody or being sought.

“At this stage of the investigation, detectives are actively working the case. For the integrity of the investigation, no additional details can be released this early,” Salisbury said in an email to News 8 about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. “If further releasable information becomes available, we will provide updates. Based on the information we have at this time, there is no ongoing threat or risk to the public.”

Police say Chase Bank in Plainfield Robbed was originally published on wibc.com

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