Obama And Mamdani Singing ‘Wheels On The Bus’ Is The Wholesome Moment We Needed Today

Obama and Mamdani sing 'Wheels on the Bus' with preschoolers, setting aside formality to connect with children.

Mamdani's universal childcare initiative, including the 2-Care program, is a top priority for his administration.

Source: Pool / Getty – NEW YORK, NEW YORK, APRIL 18: Former President Barack Obama and Mayor Zohran Mamdani sing “Wheels on the Bus” to children at Learning Through Play Pre-K Center on April 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis – Pool/Getty Images).

Watching former President Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sing “Wheels on the Bus” offered a rare slice of joy, an uplifting moment amid an otherwise heavy global news cycle. On April 18, the two leaders shared this heartwarming interaction at the Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the Bronx, which is a part of the city’s free preschool education program for 3 and 4-year-olds co-created by the mayor. The visit marked their first meeting at the center and brought further attention to Mamdani’s continued push for universal childcare, a policy he has been advocating fiercely since stepping into office in January.

A video of the moment, obtained by the Associated Press, captured Obama and Mamdani fully embracing the spirit of the classroom. Surrounded by a group of enthusiastic preschoolers, the two sang along as the children belted out “Wheels on the Bus,” complete with hand motions and laughter. The scene was simple but powerful, two prominent political figures setting aside formality and tough topics to connect with children through play, music, and shared joy.

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Following the sing-along, Mamdani guided the students into a reading session, choosing the book Alone & Together by Émilie Chazerand. The story, which highlights themes of community and friendship, resonated with the setting and the message both leaders hoped to highlight: the importance of nurturing connection and belonging from an early age. The interaction ended on an equally touching note, as the children helped Obama up from the rug and gathered around Mamdani in a warm group hug, capping off the visit with genuine affection.

Source: Pool / Getty

Obama and Mamdani had a “private” conversation during their meeting.

Beyond the public moments, Obama and Mamdani also held a private conversation during their time together on Saturday. While details remain limited, a spokesperson for Mamdani offered a glimpse into the discussion.

“In between singing ‘Wheels on the Bus,’ the two leaders discussed the mayor’s vision for the city and the importance of giving New York’s Cutest the strongest start possible,” spokesperson Joe Calvello said in a statement, according to Politico.

Source: Pool / Getty

Zohran Mamdani’s universal child care initiative has been a top priority.

The visit comes shortly after Mamdani marked his first 100 days as mayor on April 10, a milestone defined in part by his administration’s efforts to expand access to childcare. Central to that effort is a partnership with the state to broaden free childcare options, building on a plan first introduced alongside Governor Kathy Hochul in January. The initiative includes the rollout of the 2-Care program, which aims to provide free childcare for 2-year-olds across New York City while strengthening the existing 3K system. The long-term vision is ambitious but clear: universal access to childcare for families citywide.

Under the plan, the state will continue expanding high-quality childcare programs through 2026 using a variety of models. This expansion is expected to save New York families billions annually while increasing access and affordability. Hochul has already committed $8 billion toward childcare infrastructure, signaling a significant investment in the future of early education.

To help generate excitement around the 2-Care initiative, Mamdani even enlisted Cardi B in March to judge a jingle contest that will determine the program’s theme song, an effort to blend policy with culture and community engagement.

In a time often dominated by division and difficulty, the image of leaders singing with children serves as a reminder of what thoughtful governance can look like at its most human level.

SEE MORE:

Zohran Mamdani Policies: How NYC’s Mayor Plans To Lead The City

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces Universal Child Care Plan

Obama And Mamdani Singing ‘Wheels On The Bus’ Is The Wholesome Moment We Needed Today was originally published on newsone.com