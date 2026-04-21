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STATEWIDE–The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed three cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in white-tailed deer in Noble, Franklin, and Rush counties.

“This was part of our routine hunter harvest surveillance that we do every year. Hunters bring us deer to test and they also bring them to our partner taxidermists,” said Joe Caudell, Deer Biologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

CWD is a neurological disease that affects deer and results in their eventual death.

“You can’t see the disease in the deer until it’s been in there two years. That gives that deer plenty of time to spread it to another deer before that deer either dies or is harvested by a hunter,” said Caudell.

There have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans, but the CDC advises against consuming CWD-positive meat. DNR has expanded the CWD Positive Area to include several counties due to the positive cases. Those include LaGrange, Steuben, DeKalb, Noble, Allen, and Whitley Counties.

Enhanced surveillance efforts will be implemented in Franklin and Rush counties and surrounding areas, Caudell says.

CWD is caused by a misfolded prion that causes damage to the animal’s nervous system. CWD can spread from deer-to-deer contact or through contaminated environments. It remains in the soil for many years. Animals in the late stages of CWD can experience drastic weight loss and show abnormal changes in behavior. If you see any sick or dead wildlife, you are asked to report it at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.

Indiana DNR: Three Cases of Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed in White-Tailed Deer was originally published on wibc.com