Source: Mathieu Bitton / Netlfix

Dave Chappelle honors Eddie Murphy, says a ‘Chappelle’s Show’ reboot would need him

Dave Chappelle paid tribute to Eddie Murphy at the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award, highlighting Murphy’s impact on the entertainment industry and hinting at a possible revival of “Chappelle’s Show.” Chappelle praised Murphy as a trailblazer and reflected on the pressures of success in a predominantly white industry. The tribute turned personal as Chappelle shared a conversation with Murphy about potentially revisiting the iconic sketch series, with Murphy suggesting a film adaptation. Chappelle’s openness to the idea signals a shift in his stance on reviving the show, hinting at creative possibilities for the future. The tribute celebrates Murphy’s legacy and suggests that Chappelle may be ready to revisit his groundbreaking work. Source: https://thegrio.com/2026/04/20/dave-chappelle-eddie-murphy-chappelle-show-revival/