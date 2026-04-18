Tyrese Haliburton Launches New Production Company
Tyrese Haliburton Launches Production Company, Signs Multiyear Development Deal with Wheelhouse
Tyrese Haliburton Launches Production Company, Signs Multiyear Development Deal With Wheelhouse
NBA star Tyrese Haliburton is launching a production company, Zero Doubt Creative, in partnership with Wheelhouse. The company will focus on creating original entertainment and branded content, with their first project being a documentary series called Time Out. The series will follow Haliburton’s journey back to the court after a serious injury during last year’s NBA Finals. The partnership was brokered by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and Haliburton aims to tell honest and compelling stories through his new venture. Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/tyrese-haliburton-production-company-1236567417/
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