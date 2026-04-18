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Tyrese Haliburton Launches New Production Company

Tyrese Haliburton Launches Production Company, Signs Multiyear Development Deal with Wheelhouse

Published on April 18, 2026

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Tyrese Haliburton Speaks to
Source: Indiana Pacers / Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Launches Production Company, Signs Multiyear Development Deal With Wheelhouse

NBA star Tyrese Haliburton is launching a production company, Zero Doubt Creative, in partnership with Wheelhouse. The company will focus on creating original entertainment and branded content, with their first project being a documentary series called Time Out. The series will follow Haliburton’s journey back to the court after a serious injury during last year’s NBA Finals. The partnership was brokered by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and Haliburton aims to tell honest and compelling stories through his new venture. Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/tyrese-haliburton-production-company-1236567417/

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