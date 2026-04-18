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Anderson .Paak Helps Launch New Tool to Fight Ticket Bots

Published on April 18, 2026

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Anderson .Paak Helps Launch New Tool to Fight Ticket Bots

Anderson .Paak has teamed up with World ID to introduce the Concert Kit, a new tool that will allow artists to reserve tickets specifically for verified humans for their upcoming “Romantic Tour” with Bruno Mars. Fans will need to verify their identity with World ID to access exclusive ticket allocations and VIP experiences through existing platforms like Ticketmaster or AXS. The Concert Kit aims to combat the rise of bots purchasing tickets and ensure that real fans have a fair chance to attend concerts. Several states have introduced legislation, known as “Taylor Swift bills,” to ban bots from buying tickets to events following Ticketmaster’s bot attacks during Swift’s Eras Tour. Source: https://people.com/anderson-paak-launch-new-tool-to-fight-ticket-bots-11952072

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