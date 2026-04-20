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Lafayette Police Find Body Connected to Shooting, Child Abduction Case

The man's identity will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner following an autopsy.

Published on April 20, 2026

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LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette said a man’s body was found near the truck of a person of interest in a shooting and child abduction case.

The body was discovered at around 11 a.m. Friday in the area of 7000 East Country Road 900 South.

Lafayette police confirmed that the man’s body was located near the truck of 37-year-old Adam Joseph McDaniel, a suspect in the shooting of 39-year-old Rayne Shideler and the abduction of a 7-year-old child.

The man’s identity will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner following an autopsy.

Lafayette Police Department

Lafayette Police Find Body Connected to Shooting, Child Abduction Case was originally published on wibc.com

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