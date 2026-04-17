Indiana Pacers to Play Regular-Season Game in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Zignia Live announced on Thursday that The NBA Mexico City Game 2026 will include the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets playing at the Arena CDMX.

This regular-season matchup is set for Saturday, November 7. It marks the 35th time the NBA has played in Mexico since 1992, which is more than any other country outside the U.S. and Canada. For the third year in a row, the league is timing the trip to coincide with local “Dia de Muertos” (Day of the Dead) celebrations.

“We’re thrilled to bring Indiana Pacers basketball to Mexico City during such a meaningful and vibrant time of year,” President & CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment Mel Raines said. “This is a great opportunity to celebrate our growing fan base in Mexico and across Latin America, while also recognizing the strong Hispanic and Latin American communities here in Indiana. By connecting our local and global fans, we’re strengthening the shared culture, energy and love of the game that make this event so special.”

If you’re looking to grab tickets or seats, you can sign up for early access at NBAMexicoCityGame.mx. Pre-sale tickets will be available on May 27 and 28, and they’ll open up to the public on May 29.

Pacers to Play Regular-Season Game in Mexico City was originally published on wibc.com