Listen Live
Close
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Showcased in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit I...

Sophie Cunningham Showcased in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue

Sophie Cunningham, a standout WNBA player and free agent, has made waves by being featured in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Published on April 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Sophie Cunningham Showcased in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Sophie Cunningham, a standout WNBA player and free agent, has made waves by being featured in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Joining her in this iconic edition are fellow WNBA star Napheesa Collier and USA Track and Field sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

The photoshoot, held at South Seas Resort in Fort Myers, Florida, highlights the strength, confidence, and versatility of these athletes.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cunningham, known for her fierce presence on the court, sees this opportunity as a way to redefine perceptions of female athletes.

In her own words, she expressed:

“Go kick a– out on the court, and then go kick a– out in the real world being a woman who is strong, who is powerful, and who has a mindset that she can do anything.”

This marks a significant moment in her career, showcasing her ability to excel both on and off the court.

The inclusion of WNBA players in the Swimsuit Issue reflects a broader shift in how female athletes are celebrated.

RELATED | 20 Photos of Indiana Fever’s Blonde & Beautiful, Sophie Cunningham

It’s not just about their athletic prowess but also their individuality and empowerment.

Cunningham’s feature aligns with her growing personal brand, which includes media appearances and a new role as a WNBA contributor for USA Network.

This milestone underscores the evolving narrative around women in sports, blending athleticism with empowerment and visibility.

For Cunningham and her peers, this is more than a photoshoot.

Sophie Cunningham Showcased in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local  |  WISH-TV

IMPD Faces Criticism Over Downtown Indy Fatal Shooting Case

13 Items
All News  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

11 Iconic Sibling Duos in Music and Entertainment

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Florida Law Allows Student Groups To Be Labeled Terrorists

Pharrell - Astroworld Festival 2019
Entertainment  |  JC

South Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, Backed by Pharrell Williams, Hit With $150M Foreclosure Lawsuit

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close