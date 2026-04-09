Source: WISH-TV

GRIFFITH, Ind. — According to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, a Gary man was charged with murder on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Griffith police officers arrested 38-year-old Atrailu Moore after he was accused of running over a business owner in a parking lot Monday morning. That’s along East Ridge Road, near Norwood Drive and East Glen Park Avenue. When police arrived, they found Tony Pendleton severely injured in the parking lot. He died sometime after.

Investigations looked at security footage, spoke with witnesses, and processed the vehicle, and they learned Moore followed Pendleton through the parking lot, spoke with him for a bit, and hit him with the Jeep.

“Violence will not be tolerated in Griffith,” the Griffith Police Department said. “Through the professionalism and dedication of our officers and detectives, this department remains committed to public safety and protecting the residents we serve.”

Griffith Police say if you have any information about this, you can give them a call at 219-924-7503.

Man Charged After Running Over Business Owner in Griffith was originally published on wibc.com