Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey

Bruno Mars Beats His Own Personal Best With His Latest No. 1

Bruno Mars’s hit song “I Just Might” continues to dominate the charts, holding the top spot on multiple Billboard lists for weeks. The track, from his album The Romantic, has broken Mars’s personal record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Despite facing stiff competition, “I Just Might” remains a fan favorite and a commercial success, showcasing Mars’s ability to produce enduring hits. The song’s success highlights Mars’s influence in the R&B and hip-hop genres, solidifying his status as a hitmaker in the music industry. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2026/04/05/bruno-mars-beats-his-own-personal-best-with-his-latest-no-1