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Arsenio Hall Shares the Zany Way He Intervened in Physical Fight Between Eddie Murphy and John Landis

Arsenio Hall recently shared a story about a conflict on the set of Coming to America involving Eddie Murphy and director John Landis. Hall was called in to help resolve the issue, which stemmed from a public argument between Murphy and Landis. Hall managed to diffuse the tension by offering Murphy a drink and a joint, ultimately getting the movie back on track. The conflict was resolved, and the film was completed successfully, with Hall recalling a positive interaction with a young Samuel L. Jackson on set. Source: https://people.com/arsenio-hall-solved-coming-to-america-fight-between-eddie-murphy-and-john-landis-11942378