Arsenio Hall and the Coming to America Drama
Arsenio Hall Shares the Zany Way He Intervened in Physical Fight Between Eddie Murphy and John Landis
Arsenio Hall Shares the Zany Way He Intervened in Physical Fight Between Eddie Murphy and John Landis
Arsenio Hall recently shared a story about a conflict on the set of Coming to America involving Eddie Murphy and director John Landis. Hall was called in to help resolve the issue, which stemmed from a public argument between Murphy and Landis. Hall managed to diffuse the tension by offering Murphy a drink and a joint, ultimately getting the movie back on track. The conflict was resolved, and the film was completed successfully, with Hall recalling a positive interaction with a young Samuel L. Jackson on set. Source: https://people.com/arsenio-hall-solved-coming-to-america-fight-between-eddie-murphy-and-john-landis-11942378
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