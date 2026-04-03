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Indiana Man Coerced Girl to Engage in Self-Harm and Send Him CSAM

An Indiana man was recently charged for coercing a girl to engage in self-harm and possessing pictures of child sex abuse.

Published on April 3, 2026

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NEWARK, New Jersey — An Indiana man was recently charged in New Jersey for coercing a girl to engage in self-harm and possessing pictures of child sex abuse.

U.S. Attorneys say 26-year-old Billy Joe Holman, also known as William Holman, from West Lebanon, Indiana, was charged in a two-count complaint with cyber stalking and possession of child pornography. Stalking carries a penalty of 10 years in prison at most, and possession of child pornography carries a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison.

Holman went to federal court for the first time on Wednesday, and the judge ordered him to be detained.

Investigators say Holman met the girl, whom he knew to be 12 years old, on social media last fall. They claim he used ‘coercive control’ to manipulate the girl by eventually forcing her to carve his initials into her skin and record herself punching her own stomach. Holman also demanded the girl take sexually explicit pictures of herself and send them to him.

Indiana Man Coerced Girl to Engage in Self-Harm and Send Him CSAM was originally published on wibc.com

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