Source: Columbus Fire Department

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The body of an 11-year-old girl lost in the White River in Columbus has been found.

Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the girl’s body at about 10:42 a.m. on Thursday. She was located about 80 yards from where she was last seen and was in 10 feet of water.

“The tragedy at Mill Race Park has been incredibly difficult for the family of the child, first responders, and all of the Columbus community,” Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon said in a statement. “The City of Columbus extends its deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and all those who had the privilege to know her.”

The child went missing on the east fork of the White River on Tuesday. Search crews were called to Mill Race Park for a water rescue around 6:40 p.m.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the girl was “playing with friends on a sandbar when she waded too far out and was caught in the river current.”

The girl’s identity has not been shared.

Body of Missing 11-Year-Old Columbus Girl Found in White River was originally published on wibc.com