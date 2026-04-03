Source: Ryan Hedrick / Ryan Hedrick

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s Final Four draws fans as much as it does the teams, and this year’s Men’s Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One is filling the city’s convention center with activities for basketball fans of all ages.

Spanning more than 300,000 square feet, the fan festival offers a wide range of interactive experiences, from skills challenges to 3-on-3 competitions, creating what organizers describe as an immersive basketball environment.

“I think this is a great first place to stop,” said Dan Gliot, senior director of marketing and communications. “Fan Fest has over 300,000 square feet of activations. There are things for everybody to do here. It’s jam-packed full of activities.”

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From casual fans shooting hoops to competitive players testing their skills, Gliot said the event is designed to capture the excitement of the sport beyond the court.

“It’s a real ‘wow’ factor when you walk into the convention center and see everything that’s going on here,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for years, but they keep getting better at these types of events.”

The Fan Fest is part of a broader effort to engage the entire city during Final Four weekend, which this year coincides with Easter, a time not typically associated with peak tourism.

City leaders expect roughly 70,000 visitors from Friday through the national championship game on Monday, providing a boost to local businesses, restaurants and hotels.

Final Four Fan Fest will take place from April 3–6 at the Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capitol Ave.

Final Four Fan Fest Hits Indiana Convention Center was originally published on wibc.com