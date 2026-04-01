Capt. Seth Koval (Source: WISH-TV)

STATEWIDE — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff across Indiana in honor of Captain Seth Koval.

Capt. Koval, 38, died in Operation Epic Fury on March 12. He was one of six military members who died in a plane crash in Iraq.

Koval, from Mooresville, Indiana, was previously a machinist with the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana National Guard and a graduate of Purdue University. He then moved to Ohio and was working for the Ohio National Guard during the military operation in Iran.

Koval’s remains returned to his family in Ohio on March 29.

“Maureen and I are praying for the family and loved ones of Capt. Seth R. Koval of Mooresville, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation in uniform,” Gov. Braun said in a statement. “Capt. Koval answered the call to defend our freedoms, and his courage and service will never be forgotten. All Hoosiers join in honoring his life and keeping his family, fellow airmen, and the Mooresville community in our prayers.”

Flags across the state will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, April 4.

Gov. Braun Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Indiana Guardsman was originally published on wibc.com